Kickapoo outscores Lakers 6-1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school soccer Tuesday night, Kickapoo looking for its first win of the season against Camdenton.

And Kickapoo on the attack in the first half, the ball gets past the keeper, but the Lakers Caden Kowal is there to keep it from crossing he goalline, still scoreless.

The Chiefs would score later in the first half, Landon Keisker shoots and scores and it’s 1-nothing kickapoo.

Right before the half, the Chiefs add more, Tyler Selsor with a long distance bomb that goes in right under the crossbar, it’s 2-nil.

And Kickapoo goes onto win 6-1.