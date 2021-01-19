Kickapoo outlasts Nixa in OT

NIXA, Mo. — The Kickapoo Chiefs led for more than 32 minutes on Tuesday night against Nixa.

It was just enough.

Anton Brookshire stole the ball and scored a layup with three seconds left to give the Chiefs a 64-62 win in overtime.

Isaac Haney led the way for Kickapoo (9-2) with 19 points, while Brookshire added 16 points and Trevon Brazile scored 13.

Nixa (11-2) had a chance down one with a pair of free-throws to shoot, but only the front-side of the two went in.

The Eagles took their first lead in overtime, but couldn’t extend the lead past four points.

The Chiefs will take some time to recover before a home matchup against Joplin in a week, followed by the Nixa Invitational.

The Eagles have a tough week ahead with games against a resurgent Parkview and top-tier Greenwood before hosting the invitational.