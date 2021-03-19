Kickapoo outlasts Chaminade, books trip to championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kickapoo boys basketball (27-2) is headed to the Class 6 State Championship behind a 71-53 win over Chaminade in the semifinals.

Anton Brookshire led the way for the Chiefs with 18 points and six rebounds.

Isaac Haney notched 15 points while Trevon Brazile added nine along with 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cameron Liggins was 10-10 from the free throw line on his way to 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Chiefs will play Liberty (26-3) in the state championship game on Saturday at 6:00 pm.