SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 38th annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions will tip off a week from Thursday night at Great Southern Bank Arena.

This premiere boys basketball tournament annually brings in some of the best prep players in the nation.

Thursday in Springfield, the T of C unveiled it’s bracket and set the field for this three day event.

Four of the eight teams are making their first T of C appearance.

Two others will make their second.

One familiar team back is Christ the King out of New York City.

Three teams are from Missouri.

Staley out of the Kansas City area, Kickapoo and Link Academy.

It’s Kickapoo’s 20th appearance, and the first for Staley and Branson’s Link Academy.

“We heard about it when the schedule came out, that’s what people talked about the most was this tournament. Not only because of the vicinity that it’s in. And be able to almost play a home game. The attendance, the players and all the tradition that’s been here, they’re excited. I don’t think they exactly know or can put into thought what they’re going to walk into playing in front of 5 to 10 thousand people each night. But I know they’re excited about it,” said Link coach Bill Armstrong.

“It’s what makes this tournament special is you have all the local athletes and local players that have played in this tournament. It’s kind of their bragging rights. When you’re a local southwest missouri kid and you have the opportunity to play in the tournament of champions. It’s a select few,” said Kickapoo coach Mitch McHenry.

Here’s a look at your 2023 T of C bracket.

The opener on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. is Christ the King against Barlett, Tennessee.

That will be followed by Link Academy against St. Rita’s out of Chicago.

That’s at 6:00 p.m.

The third game features the Kickapoo Chiefs against Sunrise Christian out of Kansas.

That’s at 7:30 p.m.

And the late game at 9:00 p.m. has Staley against Calvary Christian out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Semifinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

And the championship is Saturday night at 9:00 p.m.

The slam dunk contest is Saturday at 6:00 p.m.