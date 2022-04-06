SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions is one of the biggest high school boys basketball tournaments in the country.

And Wednesday tournament director Josh Scott announced the teams that will play in the 2023 event that will be played January 12th through the 14th.

The announcement was made at Kickapoo high school, and the Chiefs will be back in the field for the first time since 2020.

The other local team is Link Academy out of Branson.

It’s the first time that Link will play in the T of C.

Also making a return will be Christ the King out of Middle Village, New York.

Calvary Christian Academy from Florida, Sunrise Christian Academy from Kansas, Bartlett Tennessee, St. Rita from Chicago and Norcross Georgia round out the field.

“We feel it’s the best tournament nationally. It’s something that’s well known in the Springfield area. It’s something that these guys have went to their entire lives growing up. And it’s talked about every single year. So the opportunity to be a part of it for this group. There may be other opportunities for me or our coaching staff, but for these guys there’s limited opportunities to be in it. So it’s a great opportunity for them,” said Kickapoo coach Mitch McHenry.