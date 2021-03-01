Kickapoo lights up Joplin in district opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Kickapoo Lady Chiefs wasted no time in their district opener.

The Lady Chiefs beat Joplin 88-28 in Monday’s district opener at Kickapoo High School.

Kickapoo (23-2) raced out to a 21-0 lead in their class 6 district 12 contest with the Eagles.

During the first quarter Rachel Senn made three after three after three to keep the foot on the pedal, eventually getting the lead to 34-5 at the end of the first quarter.

According to their MSHSAA schedule, the Lady Chiefs have won 21 straight games and haven’t lost since December 11 against Incarnate Word Academy.

Kickapoo will meet Republic in the district championship game on Thursday at 7 in Republic