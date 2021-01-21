Kickapoo Lady Chiefs roll past Class 1 power Walnut Grove

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls basketball Thursday night, 13-2 Kickapoo against 9-2 Walnut Grove.

And we pick up the action in the third quarter, Walnut Grove’s Faith Gilkey with a three pointer, and the Lady Tigers were down by nine.

Kickapoo was too tall and too strong, Brooke Turner inside to Indya Green who horses it in, 36-23 Lady Chiefs.

Gilkey was doing her best firing from the perimeter, another triple, it’s a ten point deficit.

Kickapoo’s Green had a big night, here she shows her range with a long two, 43-33.

And Class 6 Kickapoo beats Class 1 Walnut Grove 65-44.