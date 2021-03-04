Kickapoo Lady Chiefs need OT to beat Republic to take district crown

REPUBLIC, Mo–Girls high school playoff basketball Thursday night, 25 game winner Kickapoo at 19 game winner Republic for the Class six district 12 championship.

And early fourth quarter, Republic’s Kaemyn Bekemeier to the hole and we’re tied at 54.

52 seconds left in regulation, the inbounds to Bella Fontleroy with the hoop and the harm, the three point play ties it at 67.

Three seconds left, Lady Chiefs up, but Republic with the inbounds to Savana Powell-Goodman for the quick basket and we go to overtime tied at 69.

Kickapoo would pull away in the OT, Kaya Goldsby misses but Indya Green is there for the putback, and the Lady Chiefs go to 26-and-2 with an 81-73 win in overtime.

