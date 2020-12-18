Kickapoo Lady Chiefs hand Nixa its first loss of the season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Thursday night, the 5-1 Kickapoo Lady Chiefs hosting unbeaten Nixa.

And the Lady Chiefs going inside to Ysabella Fontleroy for the hoop and the harm, it’s a 10-7 Kickapoo lead.

Nixa running the floor, Katie Kamies threads the pass to Rhianna Gibbons for the hoop, it’s a five point deficit.

Kickapoo can hit from outside, as well, check out the no look pass from Kaya Goldsby to Kya Johnson, the freshman with the corner three, it’s a 19-9 lead.

End of the first quarter, the inbounds pass to Sadie Conway, she takes it all the way in and beats the buzzer, the Lady Eagles were still down five.

And Kickapoo goes onto win 78-55.