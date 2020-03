SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The bigger class four and five high school basketball teams have joined the smaller schools in the playoffs.

In class five district 11, the Kickapoo Lady Chiefs battled the Branson Lady Pirates.

Both of these teams have won 16 games this season.

Kickapoo would go on to win 75-53 over Branson.

They will play Nixa on Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m