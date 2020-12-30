Kickapoo Lady Chiefs blow out Wheatland

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the girls side, the Pink & White Lady Classic is in it’s ninth year.

But this year’s tournament features four pods because of Covid-19 restrictions.

In the Central pod, top-seed Kickapoo faced Wheatland in a quarterfinal game.

And Kickapoo started this one on fire, Ysabella Fontleroy hits a corner three, 6-0 Lady Chiefs.

Then it’s Rachel Senn from the other corner for three, it’s also good, 9-0 Kickapoo.

More from the Lady Chiefs, off the missed shot Madie Barrett takes the outlet pass and converts the fastbreak layup, Kickapoo started the game with a 22-nothing run.

And the Lady Chiefs advance with a 90-10 final.