SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school baseball Wednesday, Kickapoo taking on Republic.

And the Chiefs had Colin Muldoon on the hill, and he gets a strike out to end the first inning.

Top of the second Kickapoo gets on the board, two on for Rylan Smith, he loops this single to left, Jalen Brandon scores as does Cael McCarville, and it’s 2-0 Kickapoo.

The Chiefs get more in that second, Jackson Howser grounds to second, the ball is bobbled out there, Rylan Smith and Tyrus Shurtz score, 4-0.

And Kickapoo holds off a late Republic rally to win 5-4.