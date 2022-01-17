Kickapoo holds off Lady Eagles in top ranked showdown

NIXA, Mo–Girls high school basketball Monady night, number five ranked Nixa in Class six hosting number three ranked Kickapoo.

And a quick start for the Lady Chiefs, inbounds to Bella Fontleroy for the wide open three, it’s a 7-nothing start.

Nixa getting the ball to Norah Clark on the block and the jumper, it’s a five point deficit.

Fontleroy had the hot hand, a step back three here, makes it 12-4 Kickapoo.

The Lady Eagles with some defense, Ali Kamies steals the ball, goes down the floor and gets the basket, but Nixa was still down by a dozen.

And Kickapoo holds onto win 59-56.