SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Monday night, 17-win Kickapoo hosting 18-win Bolivar.

And late first quarter, Bolivar moving the ball to Cora Roweton on the baseline, tough shot, but it goes in, it’s a one point game.

End of the quarter, Kickapoo down the floor to Mikayla Pilley for the reverse layup, it’s 14-11 Lady Chiefs.

Bolivar trying to use it’s size, the inbounds pass to Dailynn Vanderen for the basket, Liberators still down by four.

Kickapoo moving it outside to Miya Nieto for the trey, it’s 22-15 Lady Chiefs.

And Kickapoo goes to 18-6 with a 66-to-58 win.