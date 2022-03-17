SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Kickapoo Lady Chiefs will play for a state championship on Friday afternoon.

The Lady Chiefs used a strong second half surge to beat Blue Springs South 51-36 on Thursday at JQH Arena in Springfield.

The game was tied at 18, but the Lady Chiefs won the third quarter 24-8, which included going on a 13-0 run during the quarter.

Jim Pendergrass/Kickapoo Coach: “This group is determined,” Kickapoo head coach Jim Pendergrass said. “They have a lot of will and a lot of fight in them. They were able to make it tough on the other team. They made it tough on them to score and get any sort of second chances. In the first half we had 10 turnovers, in the second we had four. We took care of the ball.”

Bella Fontleroy scored a game-high 24 points with a game-high 13 rebounds in the win.

Kya Johnson also had a double-double going for 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lady Chiefs will play Incarnate Word Friday at 2 for the Class 6 state championship.