OZARK, Mo–The road to Springfield and the Missouri state high school basketball championships continued Monday night with the bigger class schools.

In Class 5 and 6 it’s district championships.

In Class 6, District 5 Nixa took a 28-0 record into the title game against Kickapoo.

The Chiefs are 20-8 and lost to the Eagles earlier this season by just three points.

And Kickapoo attacked from the opening tip, Brayden Shorter strokes this three and the Chiefs were up 6-2 early.

Nixa answers, the inbounds pass to Noah Engelman easy layup, it’s a three point game.

But then the Chiefs would tear off a big run, first the look inside to Brayden Sshorter he beats the double team for the two, two of his 28 on the night.

Then Trae Oetting with the floater off the glass, it’s a 21-8 Kickapoo lead.

Second quarter, more Kickapoo, nice ball movement to Jackson Shorter, he gets two of his 19 points and the chiefs led 27-9.

Nixa made a late first half run, Kale Combs slices to the rack with the layup, and in your living room.

Then Combs with the steal, and the flush, but it wasn’t enough, Kickapoo upsets Nixa 68-60.

Nixa season ends 28-1.