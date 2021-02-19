Kickapoo handles Glendale in Southside Showdown

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — You never know what can happen in a rivalry game.

Kickapoo wanted to make that cliché meaningless.

The Chiefs protected home court with a big 82-50 win over Glendale in the latest Southside Showdown on Friday night.

Isaac Haney led the Chiefs with 20 points and moves just 39 points shy of 3,000 in his career.

Anton Brookshire added in 17 points for the Chiefs.

The game remained a contest through much of the first half, but the Chiefs used a big surge in the third and fourth quarter to make it a distant lead.

Kickapoo will travel to play Central on Saturday, whole Glendale will host Rolla on Monday.