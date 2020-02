SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Kickapoo Chiefs left no doubt at home on Friday.

The Chiefs made quick work of the visiting Camdenton Lakers with a 90-43 win.

Kickapoo improved to 11-8 on the season with less than a month to play, while Camdenton dropped to 4-11.

Kickapoo is back in action against West Plains on Tuesday. Camdenton will have a weekend game against Van Buren before traveling to Hillcrest next week.