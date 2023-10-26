SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Central Ozark Conference officially accepted the Kickapoo Chiefs and Glendale Falcons into the ten team league.

That means that the Chiefs and Falcons will be in the same conference as the Nixa Eagles and Webb City Cardinals.

Hillcrest, West Plains and Bolivar left the Ozark conference for the Ozark Mountain Conference in the last few weeks.

That leaves only five schools left in the Ozark Conference.

Springfield Public Schools Athletics Director Josh Scott says that he’ll announce on Monday which conference Parkview and Central will move to next fall.