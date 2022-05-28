SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The state baseball playoffs continued Saturday with quarterfinal action in both Class 5 and Class 6.

In Class 6, Kickapoo hosted Blue Springs South.

And Kickapoo scores first, Cale McCarville singles to left, Shane Cummings scores it’s 1-0 Chiefs.

But Blue Springs South ties it in the second, Aiden Doll singles to left, Tommy Lapour scores it’s 1-1.

A bases loaded walk makes it 2-1 Jags.

Then in the fourth, Collin Dobson takes this deep to left, over the boards and gone, a solo shot that makes it 3-1.

And Blue Springs South beats Kickapoo 4-3, ending the Chiefs season.

In Class 5 Willard slips past Helias 2-1 to advance to the Class 5 state semis against Festus.