Kickapoo edges out Catholic in defensive battle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A PK goal for Kickapoo girls soccer proved the difference Wednesday as the Lady Chiefs shutout Springfield Catholic, 1-0.

The penalty kick came with 13 minutes left until halftime as Sabrina Jones was brought down inside the Catholic box.

Abby Light stepped up and tucked it away from the spot, notching the only goal of the game by either side.

Kickapoo improves to 12-3 with the victory and return to action on Thursday, hosting Parkview at 5:00 pm.

Catholic, meanwhile, falls to 9-5-2 with the defeat and have suffered back-to-back losses after a seven game unbeaten streak.

The Lady Irish will look to bounce back on Tuesday, May 4th when they host Aurora for a 4:30 pm kickoff.