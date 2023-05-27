SPRINGFIELD–It’s not quite championship Saturday, but all across Missouir, high school soccer and baseball teams took the field in hopes of winning their state quarterfinal matchups.

We begin with the ladies of the pitch, as in Kickapoo hosting Blue Springs South in Class 4.

Lady Chiefs entered Saturday on a 13-match winning streak and led 1-0 with less than 10 minutes to play in the first half. Until Jaguars freshman, Haley Cramer snipes a shot into the top right corner to level the match.

But three minutes later, sophomore Faith Joe boots this free kick over 30 yards toward the Jaguars box and it finds its way into the back of the net!

The Lady Chiefs would add 3 more goals before it’s all said and done, winning 5-4.

They advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2002 where they’ll play Liberty North Friday, June 2 at 7pm.