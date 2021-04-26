Kickapoo earns senior day win over Joplin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Kickapoo Chiefs would not be denied on senior day.

The Chiefs beat Joplin 6-5 on Monday at Kickapoo High School in Springfield.

Kickapoo (17-7) senior Luke Quackenbush hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to give the Chiefs their first lead, and eventually the win.

Joplin (12-7) started off the game with a two-run home run in the first inning off the bat of Kohl Cooper to take a 2-0 lead.

Kickapoo responded with an RBI single from Cole Murrell to right field, which cut the deficit to 2-1.

Joplin scored the next two runs of the game to extend its lead to 4-1.

Steady as it gets, Kickapoo responded and eventually took the lead.

Kickapoo will travel to Parkview on Tuesday, while Joplin takes on Ozark on Tuesday.

