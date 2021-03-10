Kickapoo cruises past Nixa into quarters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 26-2 Kickapoo Lady Chiefs faced 21-7 Nixa in another Class 6 sectional.

Kickapoo beat Nixa way back on December 17th.

Third quarter action, the look inside to Indya Green for the layup, it’s 39-25 Kickapoo.

Nixa trying to answer from outside, Rhianna Gibbons with the three pointer, but the Lady Eagles were down by a dozen.

Kickapoo too strong inside, nice pass to Bella Fontleroy who hits the floater in the paint, 51-35 Lady Chiefs.

Nixa working hard for its baskets, Katie Kamies around the defense for the layup, 54-37 Kickapoo.

The Lady Chiefs were just too much nice pass to Brooke Turner who takes it to the block and off the window, 56-37.

And Kickapoo wins 68-41, the Lady Chiefs will face Jefferson City Saturday.

In Class 5 West Plains is 20 better than Willard.

And Carl Junction beats McDonald County 56-34.