Kickapoo continues winning ways, tops Glendale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s time to talk about the Kickapoo softball team as a serious state championship contender.

Kickapoo won its 13 game in a row with a 7-2 win over Glendale on Monday.

Chloe Merced hit yet another home run for the Lady Chiefs (19-1) to give them a two-nothing lead in the third inning.

Glendale (13-11) would answer in the fourth inning as Madison Owrey hit a 2-RBI double to right to tie the game up.

That before Bella Williams would give Kickapoo a lead it would not surrender.

Kickapoo will look to continue its streak against Parkview while Glendale will look to bounce back against Rolla.