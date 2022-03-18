SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The biggest class in Missouri high school basketball crowned its state champions Friday at JQH Arena.

In the girls title game it was the Kickapoo Lady Chiefs against Incarnate Word.

The Red Knights rode a 67 game winning streak into the title game against the Lady Chiefs.

No score in the first, word gets the steal, push ahead to Saniah Tyler, she gets the fastbreak layup and the foul, quick start.

Later in the quarter, the Red Knights work it around to Natalie Potts, and she hits the corner three, that made it 12-5 Incarnate Word.

Kickapoo would respond, Bella Fontleroy gets it on the low block, powers up and in for two, and the foul, she had 25 points 12-7.

Then in the second, Brooke Turner drives into the paint steps between the defense and gets the tough two to drop, that made it a one-point game, Turner went for 12.

But Incarnate Word closed strong, Tyler hits the three from the top of the key, she had 24, and the Red Knights gets their fifth straight state title beating Kickapoo 67-to-50.

“I love this program. We were just talking, even though this isn’t how we wanted it to come out today. Every single moment that we got to spend together, this year and this team has been so special. We’ve always pushed each other. We’ve always held each other to high standards. And there’s nowhere else that I would have rather been,” said Bella Fontleroy.