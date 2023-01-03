SPRINGFIELD, Mo–High school hoops Tuesday night, 6-2 Kickapoo is ranked eighth in this week’s Class 6 boys poll.

The Chiefs hosted 9-2 Rolla.

And the Chiefs sharing the ball inside to Harrison Doenning who feeds Jackson Shorter for the easy two, it’s 9-2 Kickapoo.

Rolla trying to keep pace, move it to Ethan Brown, he steps inside the three point line and gets the hoop and the harm, the Bulldogs were still down by 11 points.

Kickapoo had no problems, Drew Akins drives the lane and the floater drops in, it’s 20-5.

Then the Chiefs moving the ball inside all night, here it’s Trae Oetting on the block and Kickapoo wins big 70-38.