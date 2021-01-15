Kickapoo bounces back in Winter Classic tops Buffaloes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The early game at the Winter Classic featured Kickapoo against Sunrise Christian.

And Isaac Haney picks the pocket and gets the layup, it’s a 4-nothing Chiefs lead.

Later Haney with the no look pass to Harrison Doennig, he gets the hoop and the harm, it’s an 8-0 start.

Kickapoo’s Mitchell Kellog feeds Cameron Liggins in the paint, he swishes the floater, it’s 12-5.

Haney with the baseline jumper, he’s coming to Missouri State next season, and Kickapoo whips Sunrise Christian 65-45.