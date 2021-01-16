Kickapoo blasts Greenwood in Winter Classic finale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Kickapoo Chiefs made a statement on Saturday.

The Chiefs ran past Greenwood 69-44 in a highly anticipated rematch between the two Springfield powers.

Cameron Liggins was in a zone and it started with his first three pointer, made less than two minutes into the game.

Liggins led Kickapoo with 23 points, with Isaac Haney (14 points), Trevon Brazile (12 points) and Anton Brookshire (12 points) also in double digits.

Tommy Pinegar led Greenwood (12-2) with 12 points.

Greenwood struggled with foul trouble throughout the game with Aminu Mohammed, Kaden Stuckey and Victory Naboya all picking up at least three fouls in the first half.

Mohammed finished the game with four points.

Kickapoo will travel to Nixa for its next game on Tuesday. Greenwood will travel to take on Park Hill on Monday.