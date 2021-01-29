Kickapoo beats Ozark moves to NIT title game

NIXA, Mo–The late game at the 93rd annual Nixa Invitational Tournament featured 11-2 Kickapoo against 12-5 Ozark.

And the Tigers attacking early, first Ethan Whatley gets things started with this three pointer.

And then Tyler Harmon running the floor and strong to the rack, it’s a 5-nothing start.

But Kickapoo would get back in it, Isaac Haney off the screen and knocks down the 15 footer, 5-5.

Then Haney, the future Missouri State Bear, drives the baseline and gets the basket, we’re tied at seven.

The Chiefs Anton Brookshire hit 3 threes to become the city’s all time leader with 239 treys.

Kickapoo goes onto win 65-56 and will play Nixa Saturday for the NIT championship.