Kickapoo beats Nixa, advances to Class 6 quarters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–March madness is in full throttle at the high school level.

All classes are now in state championship play.

Tuesday night it was sectional play for boys Classes 4 through 6.

In Class 6 that meant a Kickapoo Nixa rematch.

This is the third meeting this season, and Kickapoo has won the first two.

Third quarter action, Nixa’s Kaleb Wofford with the three pointer, but the Eagles were down by ten.

Kickapoo’s Trevon Brazile with the blocked shot, out to Cameron Liggins and he finishes with the slam dunk, it’s 43-27 Chiefs.

Later Nixa’s Colin Ruffin with the left handed floater, but the Eagles falling further behind, down 15.

Anton Brookshire weaves his way through the defense to he rim, 53-36.

Then Isaac Haney with the courth length pass to Brookshire with the hoop and the harm, he finished with 20 points and Kickapoo beats Nixa 72-60.

In other high school boys playoff action, Waynesville beats Jefferson City by four 59-55.

So the Tigers get Kickapoo next.

In Class 4, Buffalo loses to Blair Oaks 69-46.

In Class 5, Bolivar gets past Rolla 51-45.

And Nevada beats Rogersville 51-46.

The Liberators play Nevada in the quarterfinals Friday.