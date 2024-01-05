SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Friday night, 11-1 Kickapoo, ranked 6th in Class 6, hosting Camdenton.

And the Lakers were playing tough in the first quarter, Jonny Semau with the corner three, it’s 5-2 Lakers.

Kickapoo would take the lead on this play, the inbounds pass to Jackson Shorter with the leaner and it’s 7-5 Chiefs.

Camdenton not going away, Alan Poage with the three from the top of the key, Lakers by three.

But Kickapoo would answer with Jake Sage’s corner three, that gives the Chiefs a 17-13 lead.

And Kickapoo goes to 12-1 with a 74-38 win over Camdenton.