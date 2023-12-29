SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Pink & White Lady Classic moved into its semifinal round Friday.

In the Pink division, the Kickapoo Lady Chiefs faced Fair Grove.

The Eagles are the top ranked team in Class 3.

Kickapoo has won this tournament four times, twice in the last three years.

And Fair Grove was in front early, the Eagles running the floor, getting the ball to Abby Green for the basket and the foul, it’s 8-5 Fair Grove.

But the Lady Chiefs would get back in it, Allison Scott with the pick and roll and the hoop, it’s 14-11 Kickapoo.

Fair Grove was playing it tough inside, getting the ball out to Emma Padgett who swishes the three pointer, the Eagles were back in front 15-14.

Kickapoo would pull away, Mikayla Pilley puts the ball on the deck, gets the layup, Lady Chiefs back in front.

And Kickapoo wins 52-44 and will play Fort Smith Northside in the Pink championship game.