SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Basketball fans will get a show on Monday as Aminu Mohammed and Anton Brookshire go head to head in the Blue & Gold Tournament.

Mohammed’s Greenwood side topped Ozarks in a close battle, 51-47 Saturday to earn the Blue Jays a spot in the Gold Division Title game.

Brookshire’s Kickapoo team, meanwhile, handled Republic 53-44 Saturday for the Chiefs semifinal win.

Tip-off between Greenwood and Kickapoo for the division title is set for 8:30 Monday night at JQH Arena.