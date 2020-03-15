Kickapoo advances to state semifinals

BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Chiefs lit up the scoreboard in the third quarter en route to a state semifinal berth.

Kickapoo outscored Rock Bridge 30-14 in the third quarter, eventually capturing a 67-52 win.

The win puts Kickapoo (20-9) back in the Show-Me Showdown for the first time since taking third place in 2017.

Anton Brookshire and Cameron Liggins led the Chiefs with 25 points each.

Kickapoo will play Christian Brothers College on Friday at 9:45 at JQH Arena with a trip to the state championship game on the line.