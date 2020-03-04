Kickapoo advances to District Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school playoff basketball, Class 5, District 11, Kickapoo against Branson.

And the Pirates attacking from the perimeter in the third quarter, Ethan Jones with the corner three, it’s 28-25 Branson.

Kickapoo keeping pace, Anton Brookshire with the uncontested three, it’s a 34-30 Chiefs lead.

But Branson did not back down, Aden Arnett with the catch and shoot three, it’s a one point game.

But Kickapoo would pull away late, the Chiefs get the steal of the inbounds pass, Cross Elmquist finishes with the layup, 42-33.

And the Chiefs advance to the district championship with a 65-50 win.