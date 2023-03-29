NIXA, Mo–Boys high school baseball Wedneday, Republic taking on Kennett out of the boot heel.

Top of the third, Indians up 2-0, Garrett Lester can’t come up with the sliding grab in center, Trey Gardner touches home to give Kennett a 3-0 lead.

Bottom of the frame, Gunner Ellison ropes a two-run double down the left field line driving in Andrew Schroeder and Wyatt Woods, Tigers make it a one run game.

But in the top of the sixth, Kennett plates three more runs to pull away and defeat Republic 6-2 to move to 7-0 on the young season.