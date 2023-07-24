ST. JOSEPH, Mo– The Kansas City chiefs Completed their second day of full squad training camp in St. Joseph.

And the Chiefs also announcing Monday that wide receiver Kadarius Toney will miss the rest of camp and possibly the exhibition season.

He aggrevated his surgically repaired knee.

The injury came early in Sunday’s practice when he was fielding punts.

The Chiefs say he should be ready to go when the season kicks off Thursday, September 7th.

Meanwhile Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce came to the interview tent after practice.

And he was asked about the status of the rookies in camp.

“I’m excited about every young guy that we got here. There’s no lets wait until this guy develops, these guys are ready right now. You see them flying out there. Rasheed had a bunch of great plays today. Noah Gray had a great day today. Skyy Moore had three or four touchdowns. And some great plays. In terms of the young talent we have here, the guys are ready to play because they put their nose to the grind. And just getting after it,” said Kelce.