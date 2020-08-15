Kelce celebrates new extension with full pad training camp practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs moved to full pads Friday at their training camp at the Arrowhead Complex.

The Chiefs will kick off the NFL season in a little more than three weeks against the Houston Texans.

Of course the big news from training camp centered around the new contract extension for tight end Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs and Kelce hammered out a $57 million dollar extension that will keep him in a Chiefs uniform through the 2025 campaign.

“I think there’s a lot of reasons, man. One is because we’ve got great guys in the locker room, we’ve got great guys in the facility, great people in the facility. It’s a beautiful thing when you have ownership trust in you and the community. And then on top of that, just going out there and playing football with guys who come to work every single day and fight their tail off for you. It’s a beautiful thing, and you know what, this community, Kansas City, I love you and I’m thankful that I’m going to be here for the next six years,” said Kelce.