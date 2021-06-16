KC’s Duvernay-Tardif on NFL’s vaccination protocols

KANSAS CITY, Mo–The NFL and it’s players union would like players to be vaccinated by training camp.

Wednesday, the NFL released a new covid protocol.

All non-vaccinated players will be tested daily for Covid-19, will have to wear a mask, won’t be allowed to fly on the same plane as vaccinated teammates and not even be allowed to eat with teammates.

Vaccinated players will have no such restrictions.

Back in Kansas City, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is back in uniform and back with his teammates.

And he knows something about Covid-19.

Duvernay-Tardif is a medical doctor and opted out of last season to work at a long term health facility in his native Canada with Covid patients.

He doesn’t regret his decision and commented on the NFL’s new protocol.

“Of course with my medical knowledge and background, I think vaccinations are a great thing. I think it’s what will get us through this pandemic. But I also think it’s a personal choice. You can’t judge people. I believe we have the greatest protocol here in the NFL with the testing, masks and so on. Whether you decide to get vaccinated or not we’re going to be able to protect players and that’s what matters at the end of the day,” said Duvernay-Tardif.