KC Blitz Week 3: Offensive Line Preview

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — They may not be the biggest names on the field, but they are definitely the biggest players. The offensive line led the Chiefs last year to have the 6th most potent rushing attack in the NFL. That’s something that big names like Alex Smith can get excited for.

“To be a chief potentially for life. I’ve grown to love this city and the fans,” said Eric Fisher.

The Chiefs offensive front has been a melting pot of talent in years past, but with the recent 48 million dollar contract extension of tackle Eric Fisher, 7 offensive lineman are signed throughout the 2017 season.

“As a team, we are out here looking forward to the future. We did some good things last year Having the same group back means that we can do some special things around here,” said Fisher.

Snapping the ball to Alex Smith for the 2016 season, will be center Mitch Morse.

“I feel like improvement, along with mental and physical toughness right now is huge,” said Mitch Morse.

He will return for his sophomore season as a Chief.

“I think the biggest thing this year is going to be to stay healthy so we can understand how to work as 1 unit. That way we dont have to worry about playing different positions every week. Now we just worry about the finite details of that weeks game plan,” said Morse.