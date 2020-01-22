KC BLITZ: Chiefs Super Bowl Bound & Mahomes gets Blitz RePlayed

CAMBRIDGE, Ma. - The Ivy League announced Tuesday that it is canceling both its men's and women's conference basketball tournaments amid the growing coronavirus outbreak concerns. In a release, the conference referenced the advisory of medical health professionals in aiding with the decision to put a stop to the annual postseason event.

"We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments," Ivy League executive director Robin Harris said in a news release. "Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision."