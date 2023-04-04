LAWRENCE, Kan–The Missouri State Bears stepped out of Valley play Tuesday to face the Kansas Jayhawks.

Keith Guttin’s Bears were looking for their third straight win against the Big 12’s Jayhawks.

Missouri State swept their two game series last year, outscoring KU 28-to-4.

And Spencer Nivens would give the Bears an early lead, a man on and he takes this deep to left, over the boards and gone, a two run shot it’s 2-0.

Kansas ties it up in the bottom of the second, Jackson Klien shoots the gap in left center, two Jayhawks score on the double and it’s 2-2.

It was 4-2, in the fourth, Mason Greer doubles into the right field corner, Cody Kelly scores and it’s 5-2.

The Bears get more in the sixth, Nick Rodriguez takes this deep to left, it’s gone, another two run homer, that makes it 8-2.

But Kansas rallied to tie it up and in the bottom of the tenth, this wild pitch allows the game winning run to score from third and Kansas wins 9-8 in ten.