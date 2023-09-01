LAWRENCE, Kan–A new era of Missouri State football kicked off Friday night at Kansas.

Ryan Beard coached his first game for the Bears.

Beard’s the son in law of former coach Bobby Petrino, and was the defensive coordinator for three years.

7-0 Kansas.

Jacob Clark, the Minnesota transfer, got the start, and hits Jmariyae Robinson with this 12 yard touchdown pass it’s 7-7.

The Jayhawks deep in Bears territory, fourth and one, but Armon Wallace leads the Bears defense for the stop.

Missouri State cashes it in with this Owen Rozanc 37 yard field goal and it’s 10-7 Bears.

But Kansas retakes the lead a few plays later, Jason Bean hits Luke Grimm 14 yards for a touchdown, it’s 14-10 Kansas.

End of the first half, KU’s Seth Keller boots this 28 yard field goal and the Jayhawks lead 17-10 at the half.

And Kansas goes onto win this one 48-17.

Missouri State goes to Tennessee-Martin next Saturday night.