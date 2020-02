SURPRISE, Az. – The Kansas City Royals are back in action against the San Francisco Giants.

Giant’s Darin Ruf would get things started with hitting a two-run bomb scoring Mauricio Dubon for a 2-0 second-inning lead.

In the sixth, Ruf homered again increasing the lead to 3-0.

The Royals though didn’t go down without a fight.

Jeison Guzman hit a solo shot, in his first a bat this Spring Training.

But the Royals still fall to the Giants 3-1, making Kansas City 3-5 in Spring Training.