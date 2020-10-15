Kansas City Chiefs to sign running back Le’Veon Bell to one-year deal, reports say

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 11: Le’Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on October 11, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Arizona Cardinals defeated the New York Jets 30-10. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

WDAF — The Kansas City Chiefs are about to add another potential weapon to their offense. The Chiefs are expected to sign running back Le’Veon Bell, according to multiple reports.

ESPN and NFL Network have both reported the expected signing, based on information from league sources.

Bell will sign a one-year deal with the Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who says the running back wants to win a Super Bowl and thinks the Chiefs are the team to do it with.

Bell became a free agent after the New York Jets released him on Tuesday following failed attempts to trade him.

New York signed the three-time All-Pro running back to a four-year $52.5 million deal in 2019, so the Jets still be on the hook for at least $6 million base pay for this year.

Bell didn’t seem to click with Jets coach Adam Gase, and he averaged only 3.3 yards per carry during his time in New York. In 17 games, he rushed for 863 yards and four touchdowns.

And you might recall, Bell made headlines in 2018 when he sat out for an entire season with the Pittsburgh Steelers due to contract negotiations. But before that he was one of the most dynamic backs in the league.

It seems the Chiefs are hoping Bell finds new life in Kansas City, perhaps getting back to his days of being named an All-Pro running back.

Bell will join rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams as options in the backfield. The Chiefs have been looking for another standout running back since Damien Williams opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

With Patrick Mahomes at the helm and coach Andy Reid on the sideline, many argue this signing could boost the Chiefs’ chances even higher to run it back to another Super Bowl title.