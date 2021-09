KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 17: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs welcomes teammates onto the field to start the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens suffered a tough overtime loss in their opener, and now they host the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore started at 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is listed as the 3.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

As of halftime the Chiefs are in the lead 21 to 17.