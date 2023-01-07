KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and all other NFL teams will show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this weekend.

All of the Chiefs will receive warmup shirts that say “Love for Damar 3.” The players will be able to wear them onto the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before kickoff for the game against the Raiders.

If you tune in to watch or listen to Saturday’s Chiefs-Raiders game, you will also hear a special announcement from the public address announcer.

Here’s the announcement from the public address announcer pregame for Damar Hamlin: pic.twitter.com/pBt3wTw4Fr — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 6, 2023

“The Las Vegas Raiders ask you join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight,” will be part of the NFL’s announcement before kickoff of the Chiefs game.

The NFL is allowing teams to outline the 3 on the 30 yard line in either blue or red, the team colors for the Buffalo Bills.

Hamlin will be able to watch the support from his hospital bed in Cincinnati. His agent announced Friday morning that doctors removed his breathing tube and Hamlin is able to breathe on his own.

Public support for Hamlin also continues to pour into his Chasing M’s toy drive fund. Thousands of people, including Kansas City-native Eric Stonestreet have donated to the cause.

The Chiefs-Raiders game is scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.