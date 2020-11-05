Kansas City Chiefs staff member tests positive for the coronavirus

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Make It Count

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement Thursday saying a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the statement, the individual is self-quarantining, under the team’s medical care, and contact tracing is taking place. The team is currently working with the NFL and practicing the NFL’s Intensive Protocol.

The team will hold practice today, and out of precaution, the facilities will be closed this afternoon, and meetings will be held virtually.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation and take any appropriate action necessary to protect the team and those around us,” the statement says.

The team is still on track to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NFL Widget Iframe

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

World News

More World News

NFL Division Standings West

Make It Count

KC Chiefs headlines

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

NFL Top Story Widget

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

KC Chiefs Headlines

KC Chiefs Widget