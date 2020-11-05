Kansas City Chiefs staff member tests positive for the coronavirus

Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement Thursday saying a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the statement, the individual is self-quarantining, under the team’s medical care, and contact tracing is taking place. The team is currently working with the NFL and practicing the NFL’s Intensive Protocol.

The team will hold practice today, and out of precaution, the facilities will be closed this afternoon, and meetings will be held virtually.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation and take any appropriate action necessary to protect the team and those around us,” the statement says.

The team is still on track to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.