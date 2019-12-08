Kansas City Chiefs narrowly avoid forfeit after equipment sent to New Jersey instead of Massachusetts

FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes follows the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers from the sidelines, in Kansas City, Mo. Starting with Andrew Luck, who retired at age 29 after dealing with a series of injuries, so many star quarterbcks have been hurt that it’s hard to keep track of who’s confined to the sidelines. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

(FOX) — An equipment fiasco nearly ended in disaster for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their highly anticipated matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

A container holding some of their team’s shoulder pads, helmets and footballs was sent to Newark, N.J., by accident, but it safely arrived in Foxborough, Mass., after the team rushed it back to Boston for arguably its biggest game of the season, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The outlet reported that the Chiefs were responsible for the mishap after the team never took the equipment — which included about 35 of the players’ bags — off a plane.

Crisis Averted! Chiefs equipment bags have arrived! pic.twitter.com/SQcwMdpH2u — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) December 8, 2019

At 2:39 p.m., CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson posted a picture on Twitter of workers carrying Chiefs’ equipment bags through Gillette Stadium.

“Crisis Averted! Chiefs equipment bags have arrived,” she wrote.

If the Chiefs had failed to locate or retrieve the equipment before the 4:25 p.m. kickoff, they would have needed to forfeit, sources told ESPN.

A Chiefs spokesman confirmed to ESPN that the equipment did, in fact, arrive on time.

“I never heard that before,” a source told the outlet.